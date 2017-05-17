EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Moynihan Addresses 'Saturday Night Live' Departure After Nine Seasons

Bobby Moynihan is saying goodbye to Saturday Night Live after nine seasons, ET can confirm.

The veteran cast member's departure from the series comes as his new comedy pilot, Me, Myself & I, has been picked up to series by CBS, and will premiere on the network's fall schedule.

WATCH: Bobby Moynihan and Taran Killam Talk 'Brother Nature,' 'SNL' Departures, and More

ET's Leanne Aguilera caught up with Moynihan at CBS' Upfront presentations on Wednesday, where she asked if he would be working on both his new sitcom and SNL at the same time.

"That's not terrifying at all!" Moynihan joked. "No, we'll see."

Moynihan introduced Me, Myself & I and his new co-stars at the Upfront presentations, but did not confirm at the time if he was going to be leaving SNL.

The comedian is currently the second longest-serving performer on the NBC sketch comedy series behind Kenan Thompson, who has been with the show for 14 seasons.

MORE: 7 Amazing 'SNL' Fake Movie Trailers You Need To Watch Right Now!

The star also opened up to ET about his lengthy tenure with the iconic sketch series, and reflected on what he would have done differently if he could rewrite some aspects of his time as a castmember.

"I would go back to my first year on SNL and tell myself not to write a lot of the stuff that I wrote at the beginning," he shared. "I would re-fix that a little bit."

Moynihan's final episode of Saturday Night Live will be this weekend's season 24 finale, hosted by Dwayne Johnson with musical guest Katy Perry.

WATCH: 'SNL's' Bobby Moynihan Theory About the 'Weekend Update' Guests Will Blow Your Mind!