Playing Courtney Love Steals the Show as Kitty Menendez in Lifetime’s Chilling New 'Menendez: Blood Brothers' Trailer

Lifetime has debuted a chilling new trailer for their upcoming film, Menendez: Blood Brothers, based on brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez’s brutal murder of their parents.

The 1989 event captured national attention, with the pair convicted of murder in 1996.

Premiering on June 10, the film stars Courtney Love as the brothers’ mom Kitty, while Lyle is played by Nico Tortorella and Erik by Myko Olivier.

The teaser shows Love in an emotional scene, where her character tells herself, “Just get through this day Kitty. Tomorrow will be different.”

After declaring, “We have to act, now,” an action-packed, slow-motion clip previews the brothers storming into a room with guns, followed by bullets falling to the floor

The movie also addresses the alleged sexual abuse that the boys say they suffered from their father, Jose.

