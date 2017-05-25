EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Serhant Breaks Down How ‘Million Dollar Listing New York’ Is Different After Luis Ortiz’s Exit

Luis Ortiz out, Steve Gold in.

When Million Dollar Listing New York returns for season six on Thursday night, fans will meet Steve, a model-turned-real estate agent who takes Luis’ place in the cast. Luis, of course, left the real estate business at the end of season five and now lives in France.

“Steve is like if James Franco was a broker,” MDLNY star Ryan Serhant tells ET. “He’s very different. He is the opposite of Luis, in like every way possible. Which I think is fun, and will be fun for people to watch.”

“I feel like with Luis it was a very emotional, emotional roller coaster of a show,” he adds. “But now, I think it’s more dramatic, but it’s not as much of a roller coaster. Less men crying, I’ll say.”

Ryan describes the new season as the show’s most-OMG-worthy yet.

“The real estate is bigger and crazier,” he says. “Our personal lives and what’s going on is bigger and crazier, and almost, like, oh my god, is that really happening? That’s the way I would describe it.”

And get this -- Luis will still pop up occasionally throughout the season.

“Luis can never go away 100 percent,” Ryan notes. “He doesn’t want to be in the business, be in the city, [but] Luis is, I think now, forever a part of our lives. You know, he’s gonna be like that old college friend that’s always right there with us.”

Million Dollar Listing New York's sixth season premieres Thursday, May 25, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.