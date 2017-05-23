'The Voice' Crowns Season 12 Champion -- Find Out Who Won!

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*

After weeks of intense, passionate competition, The Voice has crowned a new winner!

The top four artists of season 12 -- Chris Blue from Team Alicia, Lauren Duski and Aliyah Moulden from Team Blake and Jesse Larson from Team Adam -- took the stage on Tuesday to find out who America voted for.

After standing side-by-side one last time, Carson Daly revealed that the season's big winner is Chris Blue!

The victory is a huge win for coach Alicia Keys, marking only the second time a female coach has won, following Christina Aguilera in season 10.

"I tried to write something down but my hands were shaking, so I couldn't," Blue shared with Keys before the winner was announced. "I feel like it was destiny for us to meet. I feel like we were supposed to be in this moment together."

As for the rest of the hopefuls, Larson came in fourth place and Moulden came in third, leaving Duski as the season's runner-up.

Before the winner was announced, the star-studded episode included a slew of live performances from Chris Stapleton, Zedd and Alessia Cara, Little Big Town, returning coach Miley Cyrus, as well as former coach CeeLo Green.

