Playing Kim Kardashian Says There Hasn't Been 'Any Drama' Since Kylie Jenner and Tyga's 'Easy' Split -- Watch!

Kim Kardashian West never needed to "Plead the Fifth."

The reality star tried her hand at Andy Cohen's recurring Watch What Happens Live segment, where she was asked three questions, but only had to answer two -- and she ended up responding to all three anyway.

One of the questions was on the subject of Kim's sister, Kylie Jenner, after the 19-year-old's on-again, off-again, relationship with rapper Tyga seems to be off for good.

"It doesn't mean that he's a bad person at all," 36-year-old Kim insisted, while acknowledging, "It was so easy that split, there hasn't been any drama with her since."

During the game, Kim was also put on the spot about the chances that her mom, Kris Jenner, would speak to Caitlyn Jenner again after all the former couple's drama.

"Zer... One," Kim hesitated, before again changing her mind."No, I would say 2 percent, and those are Kendall and Kylie."

See all of her answers below.

Meanwhile, though Kim says Kylie has been drama-free, on a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the same can't exactly be said for Kim and her sister, Khloe Kardashian.

