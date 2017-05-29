Kendall Jenner Reacts to Caitlyn Jenner's Memoir on ‘KUWTK’: ‘That’s Insane!’

Things are about to get pretty heated.

In a teaser for next week's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Caitlyn Jenner gives Kim Kardashian West a copy of her memoir, The Secrets of My Life.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Says There Hasn't Been 'Any Drama' Since Kylie Jenner and Tyga's 'Easy' Split -- Watch!

"This book, it's my story," Jenner tells Kim during a one-on-one sit down.

But things don’t go as smoothly when Kris Jenner gets a hold of the memoir and her reaction prompts Kendall Jenner to find out more about the book.

“You read the whole thing?” Kendall asks Kim, adding, “What did she say?”

RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Shares 'Secrets of My Life' in New Memoir: 6 Shocking Revelations

The video then cuts to Kendall having a conversation with Kris and emotions quickly rise.

"It's insane, mom!" Kendall says. "That's insane!"

Watch the clip below:

KUWTK airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!. For more on Caitlyn’s new memoir, watch the video below.