Harley Quinn Will Appear in the 'Gotham' Season Finale -- But Who's Playing the Iconic Criminal?

The Maid of Mischief herself, Harley Quinn, is coming to Gotham.

Star David Mazouz -- who plays the teenage Bruce Wayne and future Batman on Fox's comic book drama -- spoke with Movie Pilot recently, and revealed that the beloved villainess will soon make an appearance.

"She's going to be in the finale. Stay tuned," Mazouz, 16, teased.

While it was already reported that Harley Quinn would be involved in the show's recently-announced fourth season, it looks like Gotham fans will get a look at the playful super-criminal earlier than expected.

It hasn't been revealed who will be playing the fan-favorite member of Batman's rogues gallery, but Gotham producer Ken Woodruff teased that fans may already met the character who will take on the iconic mantle.

In an interview with IGN last August, Woodruff explained, "You may have already seen Harley as a character that you thought you had met and known for a long time. So we always reserve the right to sort of do that as well."

According to Woodruff, the show planned on bringing Harley Quinn into the mix earlier, but refrained due to Margot Robbie's portrayal in Suicide Squad last year.

In Batman canon, Harley Quinn was a former psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum named Harleen Quinzel. However, Gotham has frequently deviated from source material, leaving the door open for nearly any character to be revealed as the mallet-wielding lunatic.

Aside from his Harley Quinn tease, Mazouz also hinted that fans will soon see the catalyst for young Bruce Wayne finally taking on the role of the Dark Knight.

"Something major happens in the very last scene of season three for Bruce. He makes a decision, that decision will influence what he does," he shared. "I don’t know what’s happening in season four yet, I haven’t had a script or talked to the writers about what’s going to happen, but where I see it going is somewhere I’ve wanted to see it going for a very long time."

Gotham's two-hour season three finale airs Monday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

