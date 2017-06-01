Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, & Other Basketball Stars Mocked in New NBA Edition of 'Mean Tweets'

Jimmy Kimmel is celebrating the start of this year's NBA Finals with an all-new NBA edition of his hit segment "Mean Tweets."

Some of basketball's hottest stars and most legendary figures came together on Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to read the horrible, insulting things random trolls on the internet decided to write about them.

WATCH: Steph Curry, Blake Griffin and 10 More NBA Stars Read 'Mean Tweets' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Some of the tweets mocked the athletes' looks -- like when one user commented on James Harden's massive beard, saying that he "always looks like he's just about to lead the Israelites through the Red Sea."

Other comments were just inexplicably mean for seemingly no reason. Former Wizards and Clippers forward Caron Butler read one tweet that claimed, "If you look up the word douche in the dictionary you'll see a picture of Hitler, but in that picture he's holding up a photo of Caron Butler."

"That's truly harsh, right there," Butler said, after reading the remark.

WATCH: Russell Wilson, Odell Beckham Jr and More NFL Stars Read ‘Mean Tweets’

Even NBA icons like Magic Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal weren't safe from pointlessly insulting tweets.

"Magic Johnson becoming GM is just another reminder that any stupid person can do anything they set their mind do," the 57-year-old NBA Hall of Famer read aloud.

Meanwhile, O'Neal's tweet started off nice, but took a turn. "I don't think Shaq is dumb," he read, "but he sure sounds like it."

WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel's College Football 'Mean Tweets' Edition Features Tim Tebow & More

There was even one basketball legend who -- for maybe the first time in "Mean Tweets" history -- decided he wanted nothing to do with the segment: Karl Malone.

"No. F**k Twitter," Malone said, after silently reading the tweet on his phone. "Karl Malone ain't doing this s**t."

Check out the video below for a look at some more of the greatest moments in "Mean Tweets" history.