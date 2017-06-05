‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 12 Trailer: New and Old Faces Bring the Fun and Fights -- Watch!

They’re baaaaaack!

The Real Housewives of Orange County are headed into uncharted Housewife territory: a 12th season! From the looks of the trailer, they’re bringing bigger fun -- and bigger fights.

The OG from the OC, Vicki Gunvalson, returns for what looks to be her lightest season in years, though it’s unclear where she stands with one-time besties-turned-frenemies Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador. The three women don’t interact much in the sneak peek. Shannon does, however, mention Vicki while addressing her weight gain.

“This is stress,” she says, pointing to her stomach. “And that is Vicki Gunvalson.”

Shannon and Tamra are down an ally in Heather Dubrow, who exited the series at the end of season 11. But, they might gain a pal in season 11 newbie Kelly Dodd, who appears to make amends with the women this season. Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen tells ET that fans should expect a “new Kelly” this time around.

We’re also getting new cast members: season eight’s Lydia McLaughlin returns to the series, and she brings along her pal, Peggy Sulahian, who -- get this -- is Bravo’s 100th Housewife!

“My lifestyle is extravagant,” Peggy says in her first confessional, as footage of diamonds, luxury cars and high fashion roll out onscreen. “Sure doesn’t suck to be me, now does it?”

Expect at least one major confrontation between Peggy and Kelly, who’s seen shouting, “You wanna throw a bomb? I’m gonna throw a nuke” at her new co-star.

Meghan King Edmonds is back, too, but this time with a baby! The 32-year-old welcomed daughter Aspen last fall, which means we’ll get to see a lot of motherhood firsts from the reality star this season. It also means mama drama; Meghan seemingly gets into it with co-star Kelly Dodd over her parenting in the trailer.

Season 12 will also bring a medical emergency for the one of the wives, multiple cast members shouting the phrase, “You b***h!” and the return of a couple of ghosts from RHOC past. Lizzie Rovsek and Gretchen Rossi pop up in the trailer to seemingly stir the pot, with Gretchen asking Tamra if her husband is gay -- an allegation Vicki brought up last year on the show. Hmm...

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s 12th season premieres on Monday, July 10, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

