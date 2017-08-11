Playing 'Jersey Shore' Stars Jam Out to Show's Old Theme Song! A First Look at Their 'Reunion Road Trip'

It's T-shirt time again!

Jersey Shore stars Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola are reuniting on the small screen come Aug. 20, and they're ready to fist pump like it's 2009. After saying goodbye to the beach house they shared five years ago, the rambunctious crew are together once again on E!'s Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore.

The special will have the friends -- and sometimes frenemies -- rehashing what went on in the house that viewers didn't see as well as updating each other on their current relationships. If Reunion Road Trip is anything like what Snooki posted to Instagram Friday, Jersey Shore fans will not be disappointed.

ITS HAPPENING GUYS! August 20 on E! with my Best Friends! Love my roomies forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #JERZDAYISHERE A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Aug 11, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

August 20th 🇮🇹#reunionroadtrip @eentertainment @sammisweetheart @jwoww @snooki @djpaulyd A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on Aug 11, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

All in a car together, the reality stars are seen jamming out to LMFAO's song, "Get Crazy," which of course was the theme song of their MTV reality series. "ITS HAPPENING GUYS! Aug. 20 on E! with my Best Friends!" Snooki captioned the video. "Love my roomies forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #JERZDAYISHERE"

In a first look at Reunion Road Trip, Pauly D makes sure to drop all the Jersey Shore catchphrases, including "T-shirt time," "GTL," and "Cabs are here!"

Back in July, The Situation confirmed to ET that he would in fact be reuniting with his castmates. “There definitely is a reunion-style situation coming,” he dished. “I mean, 100%. Everyone is just so excited to be working together again.”

