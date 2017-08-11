'Law & Order: SVU' Scores Brooke Shields for Recurring Role

Brooke Shields is heading to Law & Order: SVU!

The 52-year-old actress has nabbed a recurring role on season 19 of the NBC series, ET confirms. The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

“I play a very different character from any I have ever played,” Shields said in a statement. “I'm excited to stir the SVU pot a bit.”

Though specific details on her role are being kept under wraps, Shields' character is expected to shake things up for Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay).

Also joining SVU's newest season is Philip Winchester, who will join the series full-time midseason, reprising his Chicago Justice role, attorney Peter Stone.

ET caught up with Chris Meloni in April, who revealed whether or not he'd consider returning to the series after his season 12 departure.

"I have always said I would be open to it," he shared. "[The] circumstances have to be right, that is all."

Law & Order: SVU returns Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Reporting by Philiana Ng.