'America's Got Talent': Singing Ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer Returns With Amazing Cover of Jackson 5 Hit

After earning the Golden Buzzer from Mel B in the first episode of this season of America's Got Talent, 12-year-old singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer returned for the first episode of the live rounds and she blew away the judges once again.

The young entertainer hit the stage with an all-new puppet, a mouse named Oscar, who she said was as socially awkward as she used to be before ventriloquism allowed her to come out of her shell.

Standing side-by-side with her adorable stuffed rodent pal, Farmer first demonstrated her ventriloquism skills with a cute conversation in which Oscar professed his love for Mel B, even though Farmer explained that there might be a problem with that.

"I know! She's afraid of mice," Oscar lamented.

"Well, Oscar, I think your bigger problem is that she's a human and you're a mouse," Farmer replied.

"I didn't think that would be an issue. I mean, Heidi was married to a seal," Oscar shot back, obviously joking about fellow AGT judge Heidi Klum's former marriage to the singer Seal, who was a guest judge on last week's episode. "So, I decided to sing her a song to tell her how I feel."

Proving that her talents are multi-faceted, Farmer managed to sing, as Oscar, an amazing rendition of the Jackson 5 hit "Who's Loving You?" It would have been an amazing performance even if Farmer was just singing it herself, but she sang it with her mouth closed and in Oscar's voice.

The amazing act brought all the judges to their feet, and Klum was the first to show Farmer some love.

"Most people can't even sing with their mouth open, and you sing so beautifully with your mouth shut!" Klum marveled. "I think you were fantastic and I love you."

Mel B opened up next, and she had nothing but praise for Farmer, and a little bit of a flirtation with Oscar.

"Darcy, you are just out of this world," the former Spice Girls star said. "You're my Golden Buzzer and Oscar, I will date you."

"Oscar, get a pre-nup," Simon Cowell quipped as the crowd laughed.

"That's what I forgot to do last time," Mel B shot back, laughing. The singer and her husband of nearly 10 years, Stephen Belafonte, filed for divorce in March after legally separating last December. Their divorce has been publicly contentious and Belefonte filed a petition with the court in April seeking spousal support.

Getting back to the performance, Cowell was incredibly supportive of Farmer 's amazing talents. The often acerbic host told the young performer, "Get ready for the big time, because it's coming your way."

Check out the video below for a look at Farmer's Golden Buzzer-winning performance during the Season 12 premiere.