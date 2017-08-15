'Being Mary Jane': Justin Comes to MJ's Rescue During a Heated Protest

#WhoIsJustin?

On Tuesday’s episode of Being Mary Jane, Mary Jane Paul (Gabrielle Union) has everyone wondering about her new man when Justin (Michael Ealy) comes to her rescue as a protest erupts on live television.

After MJ "spills the tea" to Kara (yes, they’re friends again) about Justin's $30 million net worth, she finally reunites with him for a "hard-hitting" story on public schools.

Kara sends MJ out in the field, with Justin as her producer, but the assignment leaves room for Dani (Victoria Staley) to wiggle her way into the anchor seat at Great Day USA.

Dani uses the opportunity to drive her own agenda, and ignores Kara's orders during a live interview that becomes an endorsement for charter schools. The interview fuels a protest of students and parents who "were attempting to prevent the closure of a local high school."

MJ finds herself stuck in the middle of the protest, while Justin is on the other side of the street. She yells his name during the live broadcast, and he works his way through the crowd to pull her to safety.

Meanwhile, MJ's mom, Helen (Margaret Avery), happens to be watching GDU that morning and starts to put the pieces together about Justin. (MJ still hasn’t told her family that she broke off her engagement with Lee, played by Chiké Okonkwo.)

Helen assumes that MJ is being reckless with her heart by "giving up a sure thing." But her opinion quickly changes when she sees a photo of Justin.

And MJ's mom isn’t the only one asking, "Who is Justin?" The footage of MJ screaming for Justin's help turns him into a viral sensation, which drives her to go even more public with their relationship.

But before she introduces Justin to the world, MJ comes clean to her mom in a candid phone call, where she admits to dumping Lee because she feels Justin is a better match.

"When push comes to shove, I just don't want to spend the rest of my life with someone who doesn't light that fire in me," she says.

While it seems that everyone loves Justin (Kara's even warming up to him), he's not so comfortable with the newfound fame.

He's also "eager to turn the focus back to the protest." In the final scene, MJ convinces him to walk outside of their hotel, so that paparazzi can snap them holding hands.

The public declaration is enough to satisfy MJ, but Justin seems less than eager to let the world into their romance.

Being Mary Jane airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

