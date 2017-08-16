EXCLUSIVE: 'Outlander' Stars Tease 'Massive Developments' for Bree & Roger's Relationship in Season 3!

Listen up, sassenachs!

Over the past nine months, we at Entertainment Tonight have been surprising fans with exclusive videos with your favorite Outlander stars from our season three set visit in Scotland. (Who else loved Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe's whisky-filled game of "Never Have I Ever"?)

Now we're thrilled to say that we're about to unleash a rainstorm of exclusive season three set tours, interviews and games to pour down on the fandom in these last 25 days of this dreaded Droughtlander!

First up, we sat down with stars Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin in the Fraser's Lallybroch living room for an in-depth preview of what's ahead for Bree and Roger's relationship in season three.

After their character's chemistry-charged meeting at the end of Outlander's second season, Skelton promised that fans will be seeing "a lot more" of Brianna and Roger's "relationship development" in this upcoming season.

"Massive developments," Rankin stressed. "There's going to be massive developments." Rankin added that he and Skelton care deeply about their characters and the two actors will often have in-depth conversations about the script's subtext.

"It's obviously important that we get on together and that we're on the same page," he said. "We spend a lot of time together. We chat a lot about the characters, and we chat a lot about the relationship and the development of the relationship, which I think is really helpful. Nine times out of 10, Sophie doesn’t agree with what I've got to say, but she listens."

Skelton said, "You see a lot more of Brianna and Roger's relationship coming together and then in an equal amount being sort of torn apart as well. So even with some scenes, they sort of read one way, but then we've talked about it and actually some of the scenes have sort of turned out quite different than we imagined."

Press play on the video at the top of the page to find out more about Skelton and Rankin's introduction into the world of Outlander and new details about Bree and Claire's "really lovely scenes" in their Boston home. (P.S. Caitriona Balfe gave us an exclusive home tour of that Boston set, and we'll be showing it to you soon!)

Outlander's third season premieres Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8 pm. ET/PT on Starz.