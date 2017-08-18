Kit Harington Pretends to Be a Dragon in 'Game of Thrones' Co-Star Emilia Clarke's Hilarious Video -- Watch!

Move over, Drogon. The Mother of Dragons may have a new favorite!

Emilia Clarke took to Instagram on Thursday with an absolutely adorable on-location video of her Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington flapping his wings like one of Dynaerys Targaryen's majestic dragons on the show, while she giggles along.

MORE: 'Game of Thrones': A Fan Favorite Returns for an Epic Team-Up -- Plus, [SPOILER] Is Pregnant!

"I mean, JEEEZE, one pet of a dragon and he thinks he's one of them," the 30-year-old actress captioned the clip, referring to (SPOILERS) Jon Snow coming face-to-face with Drogon on last week's episode. Clarke also added the funny, very long hashtags, "#youknownothingjonsnow #butyoudoknowhowtonotgetblownoffacliffingaleforsewindssotheresalwaysthat 🕺#everypunaboutwindicanthinkofinserthere."

It really can't be said anymore that Jon Snow knows nothing. Because he CLEARLY knows how to warm our gosh darn hearts, over and over again!

EXCLUSIVE: Kit Harington Talks 'Game of Thrones' Spoilers & the One Prop He's Dying to Keep

Meanwhile, if you are caught up on this season of Thrones, make sure to dive into Westeros Weekly, ET's YouTube series where our own Leanne Aguilera and Ashley Crossan break down the biggest moments from the battle for the Iron Throne that really need to be discussed.

Watch below.