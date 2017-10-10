'This Is Us' Unravels 5 Painful New Clues About Jack's Death

Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Tuesday’s episode of This Is Us.

This Is Us welcomed Sylvester Stallone on Tuesday’s episode, titled “Highs and Lows,” and it was his fatherly advice to Kevin about dealing with Jack’s death that struck an emotional chord.

“There’s no such thing as a long time ago,” Stallone says on the set of their fictional wartime movie, after Kevin tells him his father died “a long time ago.” “There are only memories that mean something and memories that don’t.” Out of the Big Three, Kevin has had the most difficulty talking about and properly grieving over Jack’s death; Kate let out her frustrations, guilt and grief in pound class and in therapy, while Randall relived the loss through the death of his biological father, William.

During her on-set visit, Kate opens up to Stallone about the huge impact his movies, notably Rocky, had on her father and their childhood. After all, Sly was Jack’s favorite actor. (Fun fact: Milo Ventimiglia, who plays the Pearson patriarch, portrayed Stallone’s son in the 2006 film, Rocky Balboa.) “We would watch [Rocky] when I had a cold, when my dad had a cold,” Kate shares, reminiscing about the past. “You just made my dad feel good. You could help him forget about a 102-degree fever or a bad day at work. I just want to thank you for making my dad feel good.”