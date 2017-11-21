Val Chmerkovskiy and Girlfriend Jenna Johnson Share Passionate Kiss During 'DWTS' Finale Performance

As the song came to an end, Chmerkovskiy embraced Johnson in his arms and slowly lowered her to the floor before the pair shared a deep kiss that elicited a huge cheer from the crowd.

Chmerkovskiy and Johnson -- who is a DWTS troupe member and served as a pro during season 23 -- rekindled their romance earlier this year with some sweet Instagram pics posted from their romantic European getaway.

In August, the former DWTS champion confessed his love for Johnson while talking with The Insider at the 2017 Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show. Check out the video below to hear more.