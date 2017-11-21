Val Chmerkovskiy and Girlfriend Jenna Johnson Share Passionate Kiss During 'DWTS' Finale Performance
Dancing With the Stars got super romantic during Tuesday's season 25 finale when Val Chmerkovskiy performed a sultry number with girlfriend and fellow DWTS dancer Jenna Johnson.
Between the final three contestants performing their last dances and the return of some of the season's eliminated stars, country star Kelsea Ballerini came out to sing her latest tune "Legends."
As she belted out the beautiful tune, Chmerkovskiy and Johnson took the stage for a passionate performance that seemed to mirror their real-life relationship.
Decked out in silky black ensembles, their emotional routine saw them come close to kissing numerous times, but the pair saved the big kiss for the performance's intimate conclusion.
As the song came to an end, Chmerkovskiy embraced Johnson in his arms and slowly lowered her to the floor before the pair shared a deep kiss that elicited a huge cheer from the crowd.
Chmerkovskiy and Johnson -- who is a DWTS troupe member and served as a pro during season 23 -- rekindled their romance earlier this year with some sweet Instagram pics posted from their romantic European getaway.
In August, the former DWTS champion confessed his love for Johnson while talking with The Insider at the 2017 Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show. Check out the video below to hear more.
