Val Chmerkovskiy Dances With Girlfriend Jenna Johnson in Emotional 'DWTS' Semifinals Routine

As for the touching performance -- which was centered around a recreation of Arlen's childhood living room -- Chmerkovskiy opened up about the inspiration for the routine in a pre-taped package played before their dance.

"When the doctors told her mom that Victoria wasn't going to survive, her mom took Victoria from the hospital, went home, set up shop in the living room," Chmerkovskiy explained, "and the entire world of that family came to Victoria."

For Arlen -- who spent much of her youth fully paralyzed and in a vegetative state, the living room was decorated with pink pillows and all the things she loved, so "despite the machines, despite the fact that I was deathly ill, it still felt like a room for me."