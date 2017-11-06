Victoria Arlen Suffers Paralyzing Rib Spasms Hours Before 'Dancing With the Stars' Quarterfinals

Arlen and Chmerkovskiy took the stage for their sultry Argentine Tango - - set to "Down" by Marian Hill -- and the two pulled off a beautiful routine that was technically flawless. However, many of the judges felt Arlen's performance was somehow lacking commitment to the character of her dance.

"I did feel that you tried very hard to master the intensity of the drama, but you dropped your eyes a lot," Carrie Ann Inaba shared. "Everything beside that was fantastic, so it was only in those moments that I knew you didn't feel comfortable."

"I didn't really get transported to Argentina at times, but it was a very good job, well done to you," Len Goodman said.

"You looked good, great shapes, great lifts, good lines, now you have to act the part," Bruno Tonioli added. "It's all about maintaining the character throughout the dance."