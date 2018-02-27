'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix Breaks Down Her Favorite Beauty Products (Exclusive)

Ariana Madix is giving fans an exclusive look inside her beauty bag!

The Vanderpump Rules star recently stopped by ET's studio in Los Angeles, where she revealed her favorite makeup products in the latest episode of our YouTube beauty series, How to Hollywood.

Madix told ET's Kristen Gill that she might want to start her own skincare line in the future, which is partly how her collaboration with Frankie Rose Cosmetics came to be.

"Obviously, I love makeup," the 32-year-old reality star gushed. "But as far as something I would want to own myself, I feel like I'm just so into scrubs, masks, sprays. I'm obsessed with it, I'm constantly spending my money on that, so I would love to be able to take things I love from different things and combine them into something ... new and different."

However, as far as makeup goes, Madix revealed that one of her biggest beauty obsessions is making sure her eyebrows are always on fleek. She swears by Anastasia Beverly Hills' tinted brow gel in "Chocolate."

"It seems like it would maybe be too dark," the blond-haired babe explained, "but when I try to use brow products that are made for blondes, it's too light. I like a strong brow. It's basically, like, almost mascara for your brows."

"I don't get my brows done; I pluck my own," she revealed. "Anastasia sells a brow to-go kit, and there are templates, like little stencils... so, sometimes if I feel like the shape is getting a little wonky, I'll pull out the stencil and then pluck if something is off."

When Madix isn't filming for her show, she loves to give her skin a bit of a highlight with Bobbi Brown's nude glow shimmer brick compact. "I use it on my cheeks, but sometimes I honestly will use the bronze [shade] as an eyeshadow. The rose gold is gorgeous, and then the gold is really pretty, too."

As for eyeshadows, Madix loves Lime Crime's Venus bundle, which includes the Venus original and Venus 2 palettes. "I have green eyes and these types of colors make them look greener," she explained. "So, I love them!"

"I'll use [a mix] of these colors to do ... what looks kind of like a sunset smokey [eye]," she added. "And that's my favorite thing. I do that a lot. If I'm going out and I want to look a little glammed up, that's what I usually go for."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hear more from our exclusive interview with Madix -- including why her brows used to "look like sperm," how to properly use the Farsali elixir product everyone is obsessing over on Instagram and so much more -- in the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen’s Fall Makeup -- Get the Look With Celebrity Makeup Artist Lyndsay Zavitz (Exclusive)

How to Get Selena Quintanilla’s Iconic Look in Honor of Hispanic Heritage Month: Watch! (Exclusive)

EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian & Zendaya’s Brow Queen Kelley Baker Gives Step-By-Step On How to Get A-List Brows!