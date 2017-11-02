Vicki Gunvalson Apologizes to Shannon Beador on ‘RHOC’ -- But Shannon Calls It ‘Bulls**t’ (Exclusive)
Vicki Gunvalson can’t seem to break the ice with Shannon Beador in Iceland.
The Real Housewives of Orange County continue their international getaway on Monday’s all-new episode, and ET has your exclusive first look at their dramatic final dinner abroad. The ladies are surrounded by viking reenactors, but the real battle is seemingly getting started at their table.
“I’m getting drunk,” Vicki announces to no one in particular.
“Have you met my friend, Shannon?” Tamra Judge jokingly whispers to her. “You need to apologize to her.”
“Vicki needs to come clean on everything,” Tamra says, in a confessional. “What Vicki said about Shannon was wrong, and she owes her an apology.”
Tamra is referencing statements Vicki made at last season’s reunion, alleging that she had evidence that Shannon’s husband, David, physically abused her. Years ago, Shannon confided in Vicki about a bad night with her husband, where he locked himself in a room -- but Shannon has maintained that David never laid a hand on her.
“Make it good,” Tamra tensely mutters to Vicki. “David doesn’t beat her. Just say it.”
“Shannon, I’m enjoying tonight,” Vicki starts. “And the first, most important thing is, I want to apologize to you. I misinterpreted that phone call that night, and I just wanted to, literally, tell you I’m sorry for telling Kelly [Dodd] privately. I misinterpreted the phone call and I just am sorry. I want to enjoy life and make peace.”
“Between you and I and the fence post, I’m sorry,” Vicki continues. “I just want to move forward.”
“I appreciate that,” Shannon says, cutting Vicki off. “I just don’t want to talk about it.”
“Vicki’s apology in front of everyone at dinner is a bunch of bulls**t,” she remarks in her confessional. “There’s no feeling, there’s no sentiment. There’s no remorse. She’s not sorry.”
In September, Shannon opened up to ET about her relationship with Vicki following the trip. Or rather, lack thereof.
“I'm sorry, I don't want to be friends with Vicki,” Shannon admitted. “I've been authentic, and I want to maintain my authenticity.”
“One thing that Vicki, I think, has been successful in [is], she kind of has a way of threatening, to scare you, and I am not afraid,” she adds. “I'm a lot of things, but I'm not afraid.”
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.