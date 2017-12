It's cuddle time on Christmas Eve!



Victoria Beckham shared a very sweet photo of herself and daughter Harper to Instagram on Saturday.



In the adorable close-up, the 43-year-old fashion designer can be seen embracing her 6-year-old during a snuggle session.



"Nap time with mummy 🙏🏻 Kisses just before Christmas ✨ xxx," she captioned the pic.

If her Instagram Story is any indication, the mother-daughter duo is going to need a nap after having a very crafty Christmas Eve the next day!



The British singer shared a very sweet video of Harper singing "Tomorrow" from Annie while she creating a colorful paper chain.

Harper didn't just create a masterpiece out of construction paper. She also drew a picture of a young girl with holly in her hair, which she labeled, "Girl Power." Clearly, the apple didn't fall far from mom's Spice Girls tree!

As if Harper alone isn't enough cuteness, Victoria also shared a snap of the family dog, Olive, after her bath, and a shot of Victoria's husband, David Beckham, wearing his brand new Christmas pajamas -- that still had a security tag on them!

Luckily, Victoria was also gifted plenty of liquid presents to help get through any more mishaps.

So what was the rest of the family doing on Christmas Eve? David shared clips to his Instagram Story while watching Julia Roberts' movie, Wonder, and the eldest Beckham son, Brooklyn, shared a vid of his girlfriend, Chloe Grace Moretz, while they were out on a hike in what looks to be California.

Cutie pie 🌷. @chloegmoretz A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Dec 24, 2017 at 11:34am PST

Even in one family, everyone celebrates the holidays differently!



Little Harper is quite the songbird. Watch her song "Happy Birthday" to her mom in the video below.



