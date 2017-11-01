'The View' Co-Host Meghan McCain Is Reportedly Engaged!
Congrats to Meghan McCain!
The View co-host is engaged, according to multiple reports.
Us Weekly was the first to report the news, sharing that McCain and her fiance are "well into wedding planning."
The 33-year-old TV personality has yet to name her fiance, but has referenced a "boyfriend" on social media several times since 2016. In May, McCain posted a sweet photo of herself with her parents, John and Cindy McCain, thanking them for being "a great example of what love and marriage should be."
RELATED: Meghan McCain Reacts to Dad John McCain's Brain Cancer Diagnosis: See Other Celebrity Responses
In June, she shared a pic of her and her boyfriend's shoes on what appeared to be a romantic trip to Greece.
RELATED: Meghan McCain Breaks Down Crying During First Day Co-Hosting 'The View'
McCain joined The View last month after Jedediah Bila's departure. See more in the video below.