'Viva La Bam' Star Bam Margera Pleads Not Guilty to DUI

Bam Margera has pleaded not guilty to his DUI charges from last month.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office told ET on Wednesday that "Brandon Cole (Bam) Margera entered a not guilty plea today," adding that his next court date is set for March 12.

Last month, the Jackass and Viva La Bam star was charged with one count of driving under the influence as well as one count of driving with a .08 or higher. This was his first DUI.

Margera, 38, was arrested on Jan. 7 after California Highway Patrol officers pulled him over when they saw he was on his phone and then detected a strong smell of alcohol. Later that month, he took to social media to share that he had checked himself into rehab.

There has been some happy news for the former MTV star, however. Margera and his wife, Nicole Boyd, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Phoenix Wolf, on Dec. 22. The family seems to be in good spirits -- just last week, they took a trip to the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California.

