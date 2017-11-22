Watch Cruz Beckham Show Off His Flawless Singing Skills to Charlie Puth's 'One Call Away'
Looks like Cruz Beckham is destined for the spotlight much like his famous parents.
Victoria and David Beckham's 12-year-old son is no stranger to charming his Instagram fans with his amazing vocals, but he outdid himself on Wednesday with his rendition of Charlie Puth's "One Call Away."
Check out Cruz killing the chorus:
Last December, Cruz released his first single, “If Everyday Was Christmas." ET spoke to Scooter Braun -- who signed Cruz -- who noted that all the proceeds from the song were going towards helping underprivileged kids in the U.K.
"I've known him and his parents for a while," the famous manager, who's worked with Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, revealed. "I saw him sing and David and I had a conversation and then decided, let him have some fun. And then he made a Christmas single, and he actually came to us and said 'Hey, I want to do this for charity and help other kids.'"
Watch below:
RELATED CONTENT:
Cruz Beckham's 'If Everyday Was Christmas' Music Video Is All About Family
Cruz Beckham Performs Incredibly Sweet Cover of Justin Bieber's 'Home to Mama' -- Listen!
Cruz Beckham Adorably Performs 'Cups' While Victoria and David Cheer Him On