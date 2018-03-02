Watch Jennifer Lawrence Hilariously Take Lie Detector Test

Jennifer Lawrence has nothing to hide.

While promoting her new movie, Red Sparrow, the 27-year-old actress sat down with Vanity Fair for a different kind of interview. Lawrence was hooked up to a lie detector test, where she was promptly quizzed on relationships, beauty, philosophy, pop culture and Vanity Fair's last category: the essentials.

So what did we learn about J.Law? First, she's not exactly calm under pressure. The polygraph itself was enough to get her heart racing, but she was pretty honest. She has no shame about her love for reality TV, she's open to dating a non-celebrity and she definitely regrets some of her red carpet looks.

The actress even volunteered information about herself, like the "psychotic" thoughts she has every time she's about to take the subway, why we should all believe in aliens, and her self-tanning habits.

Watch below:

Lawrence has no problem keeping it real. On Thursday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she opened up about the rumors that she dated Brad Pitt, confessing that she didn't exactly mind seeing herself and the 54-year-old actor together in the tabloids.

"I’ve met him once in like 2013, so it was very random,” Lawrence said with a laugh. “But, I also wasn’t, like, in a huge hurry to debunk it!”

See more in the video below.

