Watch John Legend as 'Jesus Christ Superstar' in New Sneak Peek!

John Legend is Jesus Christ and we are ready for it!

NBC released preview footage of its upcoming Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert production on Tuesday.

The popular rock opera is being brought to life for television audiences with Legend starring as Jesus and singer Sara Bareilles portraying Mary Magdalene.

The promo clip shows dance numbers from the production and a glimpse at Bareilles singing the hit “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” which was performed by Yvonne Elliman in the original 1971 Broadway show.

Airing live on Easter Sunday from the Marcy Armory in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York, the production is being executive produced by iconic composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice, who were behind the original Jesus Christ Superstar concept album and production.

Rocker Alice Cooper is also part of the cast, taking on the role of King Herod.

In another recent promo clip, Legend is seen hitting the high notes while rehearsing with Harvey Mason Jr. around the piano.

The story chronicles the final week of Jesus’ life. See more on the special television event below.

