Wells Adams Celebrates Girlfriend Sarah Hyland's Birthday With an Incredible 'Bachelor'-Style Date

Wells Adams might not be theBachelor, but he certainly treats Sarah Hyland like she's the Bachelorette!

The Bachelor in Paradise star surprised Hyland with an amazing Bachelor-style date to celebrate her birthday on Thursday. The Modern Family star, who turned 27 on Friday, enjoyed a sweet helicopter ride with Adams to Catalina Island.

“Wells surprised me with a birthday trip. It was awesome," Hyland gushed to her followers on her Instagram Story, sharing pics of the incredible gesture.

Adams also joined Hyland for Thanksgiving later that day -- where he met her parents and brother.

"What you want Thanksgiving to be Vs. What it actually is. #boxwine," the actress captioned a slideshow of pics from her family's Thanksgiving celebration.