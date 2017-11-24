Wells Adams Celebrates Girlfriend Sarah Hyland's Birthday With an Incredible 'Bachelor'-Style Date
Wells Adams might not be theBachelor, but he certainly treats Sarah Hyland like she's the Bachelorette!
The Bachelor in Paradise star surprised Hyland with an amazing Bachelor-style date to celebrate her birthday on Thursday. The Modern Family star, who turned 27 on Friday, enjoyed a sweet helicopter ride with Adams to Catalina Island.
“Wells surprised me with a birthday trip. It was awesome," Hyland gushed to her followers on her Instagram Story, sharing pics of the incredible gesture.
Adams also joined Hyland for Thanksgiving later that day -- where he met her parents and brother.
"What you want Thanksgiving to be Vs. What it actually is. #boxwine," the actress captioned a slideshow of pics from her family's Thanksgiving celebration.
Adams, meanwhile, took to Instagram on Friday to share a shot from his and Hyland's helicopter adventure, alongside a sweet birthday message to his ladylove.
"Top 5 ways helicopters are like Sarah: 1. They make you feel like you're floating. 2. Every moment with them is an adventure. 3. They make you feel like you're falling, in the best way. 4. They defy gravity. 5. They are really f**king cool," he wrote. "Happy birthday @sarahhyland. You're my favorite thing. Everyday should feel this good. Thanks @vineyardvines for helping out with this amazing date!"
ET spoke with Hyland last week, where she opened up about how her boyfriend has to not only win over her real family, but her TV one as well.
"These people have become my real-life family," Hyland explained of her Modern Family co-stars. "Like, for guys, you have to meet the parents, which is stressful. But then I think the more stressful thing is to meet the second family, which is not only the Dunphy family but the entire cast, and the entire crew and all of our writers, and everybody that's involved. That's the second family that I think is the most terrifying thing for guys that I date."
"We're waiting [to meet Adams]," Hyland's on-screen mom, Julie Bowen, added. "We're waiting, Wells. Right here in the Dunphy living room. Feel free to show up whenever you want."
See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Dating, Source Says
Sarah Hyland Shares Sexy Bed Selfie with Boyfriend Wells Adams
Sarah Hyland Wears Wells Adams' Initial on Necklace After Being Inspired by Taylor Swift Song