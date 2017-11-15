Sarah Hyland Talks Spreading 'Positivity' to Fans & Introducing Boyfriends to Her 'Second Family' (Exclusive)
Sarah Hyland knows how stressful it can be to have your family meet your new boyfriend -- but what about your TV family?
ET's Leanne Aguilera caught up with the 26-year-old actress at Modern Family's 200th episode celebration in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where she opened up about how her significant other has to get in good with not only her real family, but her on-screen tribe as well!
"These people have become my real-life family. It's almost like, you gotta," Hyland explained of her co-stars. "Like, for guys, you have to meet the parents, which is stressful. But then I think the more stressful thing is to meet the second family, which is not only the Dunphy family but the entire cast, and the entire crew and all of our writers, and everybody that's involved. That's the second family that I think is the most terrifying thing for guys that I date."
Hyland, who is currently dating Bachelorette alum Wells Adams, revealed that she has not yet introduced her TV fam to her newest beau.
RELATED: Sarah Hyland Shares Sexy Bed Selfie with Boyfriend Wells Adams
"We're waiting," Hyland's on-screen mom, Julie Bowen, added. "We're waiting, Wells. Right here in the Dunphy living room. Feel free to show up whenever you want."
While Hyland's TV mother hasn't yet met Adams, she did share that she "thought he was cute."
"I haven't met him. She just showed me pictures and the original sort of flirty texts that were very sweet," Bowen dished. "And there was nothing naked about them so… I'm a little old fashioned and I liked that. I was like, 'Ooh I like this.' Because sometimes these days when somebody shows your their phone you're like, 'Ahhh.'"
"Terrifying," chimed in Hyland with Bowen adding, "And this was just normal and cute, and I liked it."
EXCLUSIVE: Julie Bowen Dishes on Co-Star Sarah Hyland's New Beau Wells Adams: 'She's Happy as Can Be'
Meanwhile, Hyland also opened up about being honest with her fans on social media, and the importance of expressing who you are.
"A lot of my fans reach out saying that they need inspiration, that they need strong role models. And, you know, I try to be the best role model that I can be, but I don't make the best life decisions in my life," she said with a laugh. "I think just spreading positivity and bravery, and being courageous and kind, and being very equal and supporting equality [is important]."
"I feel like it's very important for the youth to have very strong-minded, opinionated, young women out there," Hyland continued. "I think we need to speak our minds and stand up for ourselves."
RELATED: Sarah Hyland Slams Plastic Surgery Rumors, Confirms Her 'Modern Family' Character Is Bisexual in Twitter Rant
Earlier this week, Bowen couldn't help but express her joy for Hyland and her new relationship.
Hear what she told ET in the video below.