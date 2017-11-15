Sarah Hyland Talks Spreading 'Positivity' to Fans & Introducing Boyfriends to Her 'Second Family' (Exclusive)

Sarah Hyland knows how stressful it can be to have your family meet your new boyfriend -- but what about your TV family?

ET's Leanne Aguilera caught up with the 26-year-old actress at Modern Family's 200th episode celebration in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where she opened up about how her significant other has to get in good with not only her real family, but her on-screen tribe as well!

"These people have become my real-life family. It's almost like, you gotta," Hyland explained of her co-stars. "Like, for guys, you have to meet the parents, which is stressful. But then I think the more stressful thing is to meet the second family, which is not only the Dunphy family but the entire cast, and the entire crew and all of our writers, and everybody that's involved. That's the second family that I think is the most terrifying thing for guys that I date."

Hyland, who is currently dating Bachelorette alum Wells Adams, revealed that she has not yet introduced her TV fam to her newest beau.