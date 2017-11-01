Wendy Williams Tears Up Addressing the 'Scary' Moment That She Fainted During Her Live Show

"So, we come back from the break, I heard nothing that she said," Williams added as she began to tear up talking to her audience. "I immediately go to the teleprompter about to do the game. That’s when you saw me with the eyes. Because it was scary. It was really scary ... all I could think about during the scare was, 'Don’t pull the podium over on to you 'cause that will make it worse."



"It is chaos behind the scenes," she added. "The co-hosts are like, 'Ahh!' There is pandemonium on the floor. I’m on the floor, I am told I was only down for three seconds. I’m told, 'Wendy, don’t move.' Next thing I know, my husband comes out and collects me and brings me backstage. He knows what I want to do. Hurry up and giddy up and come back out here and close out the show like the champ that I am. I do!"



Williams continues her story, alluding to the fact that she's going through menopause.



"After the show goes off, the paramedics are here," she said. "The paramedics are in my office and hook me up to every EKG situation. A real situation going on back there. I was low on hydrogen. The water. Not just any water. Electrolytes. So they filled me with electrolytes mixed with regular water. A lot of talk about health."



"My blood pressure and heart rate was fine. Everything was fine," she added. "I’m a 53 year old middle aged women, going through what middle aged women go through, if you know what I mean! The costume is hot. Right before passing out, I felt like I was in the middle of a camp fire ... even sweat on top of my lip, and I never sweat there."