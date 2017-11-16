Who Was Lil Peep? How the 21-Year-Old Rapper Showed Us What 'Gone Too Young' Looks Like in the YouTube Era

Lil Peep may not have been a name you knew.

But the 21-year-old up-and-coming rapper's death from a suspected overdose on Wednesday -- just three months after releasing his debut album, Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1 -- sent a wave of sorrow through the music community, reminiscent in some ways of the "gone-too-young" artists of eras past. Outpourings of mourning came from all over, from ex Bella Thorne, to Pete Wentz, to Sam Smith, to Marshmello, who revealed he and Peep had been in talks to collaborate just days before he died.

And for fans of the young rapper, the tragedy is something that played out right before our eyes, even up to the moments right before his untimely demise.