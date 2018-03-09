Witney Carson Mourns Death of Father-in-Law

Witney Carson is paying tribute to her late father-in-law.

The Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that her father-in-law, Kevin McAllister, died Thursday night after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years.

"Although it will be excruciatingly painful at times to live without him, we know he lives on around us being our guardian angel wherever we go," Carson wrote alongside a photo of herself posing with Kevin and her husband, Carson McAllister. "We're so grateful for the time we've had with him on this earth, & we know he's in a better place."

"It's hard not to think, why does my husband have to live without his dad? Why do my kids not ever get to know their Poppy? & then I remember the Plan of Salvation, to know we will see him again... and that gives me peace," she continued. "I know Kevin is getting our kids ready to come down to meet us- he's probably spinning them around on the floor right now, over and over again until they cry of laughter!"

"We know you'll be there when we can't see you or hold you- lift us up when we have moments of trouble and heartache. Our guardian angel. We love you Kev," Carson concluded. "Until we meet again ❤️."

Carson announced last December that she was pulling out of the DWTS winter tour to be by her husband and his family's side throughout Kevin's illness. She has kept fans updated on Kevin's health over the last couple of months, revealing last week that he was on hospice. "We are just cherishing every moment we have with him," she shared on her Instagram Story.

