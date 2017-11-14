'Wonder Woman' Director: Gal Gadot Had 'Nothing to Do' With Brett Ratner Stepping Away From Sequel (Exclusive)

Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins are a dynamic duo that has taken female empowerment to a new level with their mega-hit Wonder Woman.

The 32-year-old actress and the director know how important it is to continue to support women in Hollywood.

"I think it's incredibly important. I think it always has been, and I think that, listen, everybody needs help getting where they get to, and if other women aren't helping other women, then oftentimes, who is?" Jenkins told ET at the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York on Monday night. "So I think it's always important."

Meanwhile, the two ladies have also taken a strong stance again sexual harassment in the industry, especially when moving forward with Wonder Woman 2.