'Younger' Star Nico Tortorella Marries Bethany Meyers -- See the Pics!

Nico Tortorella is married!

The Younger star shared the news with fans on Instagram on Saturday, revealing that he tied the knot with his longtime partner, Bethany Meyers, in a courthouse wedding on March 9. Tortorella, who has been in a polyamorous relationship with Meyers for 11 years, wrote about his nuptials for the LGBTQ publication them, and posted photos of their wedding day.

"Just married. for real," Tortorella captioned the pics. "We love you all, no matter what. 399. @andrewmorrisonstudio @victoriamatthews_ #allofitisyou."

"Can’t believe I kept my mouth shut for an entire week until we shared this," Meyers added. "Thank you to @them for giving us a platform to tell it on. @victoriamatthews_ for her incredible photography skills. @andrewmorrisonstudio for creating these gender fluid looks. And @jkcarrington for ensuring the day ran as smooth as could be."

In Tortorella and Meyers' piece for them, they explained how they made their wedding day their own. “No guests. No flowers. No rings. My ‘dress’ consisting of trousers. His ‘tux,’ gown inclusive,” Meyers wrote. “I suppose you would dub our wedding color white. It was certainly the most traditional thing we did.”

“We knew we wanted to be married at the courthouse. The office of the city clerk at 141 worth street in lower Manhattan, to be exact,” Tortorella continued, calling their “gender blending” ensembles as “everything we’ve ever dreamed of.”

Meyers went on to write that while “plenty won’t understand it,” she “couldn’t be happier” with their relationship.

