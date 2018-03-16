Zayn Malik Gets Huge New Rose Tattoo After Gigi Hadid Breakup

Zayn Malik is getting through his breakup with Gigi Hadid with some new ink!

The former One Direction singer took to Instagram on Friday to show off his latest tattoo: a massive drawing of a rose on the back of his head. The stem of the rose starts on the left side of his neck, with the flower blossoming at the base of his skull. Malik looks away from the camera while showing off his new body art in the caption-less shot he posted on Friday afternoon.

Another snap shows him laid on a tattoo artists' table. "Neck yat," he said hours later.

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Mar 16, 2018 at 1:42pm PDT

Neck yat A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Mar 16, 2018 at 4:34pm PDT

Malik and Hadid announced their breakup in separate statements on Tuesday. While Hadid stayed in New York City, Malik appeared to head down to Miami, Florida, after the split.

"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship, and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend," the "Pillowtalk" singer wrote in his statement. "She has such an incredible soul."

"I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time," he continued. "We wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all."

See more on the pair's split after two years of dating in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Gigi Hadid Spotted With Cryptic New Phone Case After Zayn Malik Split

Gigi Hadid Steps Out Smiling in NYC Following Zayn Malik Breakup

Yolanda Hadid Shares Inspirational Quote Following Gigi and Zayn Malik’s Split

Related Gallery