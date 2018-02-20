Zayn Malik Teases Moody New Music -- Hear the Snippets
Zayn Malik alert!
The former One Direction star teased moody new music on Instagram on Tuesday
The fun started with clip of a dramatic piano segment, which led into Malik’s vocals. “Singing,” he simply captioned the clip.
“She wants somebody to love,” the 25-year-old hunk is heard crooning in part two of the posts.
Fans were thrilled, with many immediately praising the bluesy new sounds.
“How can someone have a voice this good? 😍😭 i love you ❤,” commented one user.
“You are a god sent gift,” wrote another fan.
The final snippet showed a piano being played, with different colored filters accompanying the tune.
Malik has been working on his second solo album, a follow up to 2016’s Mind of Mine. In September, he released the catchy track "Dusk Till Dawn," featuring Sia.
See more on the singer below.
