Zayn Malik Teases Moody New Music -- Hear the Snippets

Zayn Malik alert!

The former One Direction star teased moody new music on Instagram on Tuesday

The fun started with clip of a dramatic piano segment, which led into Malik’s vocals. “Singing,” he simply captioned the clip.

“She wants somebody to love,” the 25-year-old hunk is heard crooning in part two of the posts.

Fans were thrilled, with many immediately praising the bluesy new sounds.

“How can someone have a voice this good? 😍😭 i love you ❤,” commented one user.

“You are a god sent gift,” wrote another fan.

Singing A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Feb 20, 2018 at 2:49am PST

Part 2 A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Feb 20, 2018 at 3:01am PST

No mic A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Feb 20, 2018 at 3:14am PST

The final snippet showed a piano being played, with different colored filters accompanying the tune.

No mic A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Feb 20, 2018 at 3:14am PST

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Feb 20, 2018 at 8:07am PST

Malik has been working on his second solo album, a follow up to 2016’s Mind of Mine. In September, he released the catchy track "Dusk Till Dawn," featuring Sia.

See more on the singer below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Zayn Malik Talks Losing Touch With His Former One Direction Bandmates: 'Everybody Grows Up'

EXCLUSIVE: Gigi Hadid Reveals How Boyfriend Zayn Malik Inspires Her to ‘Be True’ to Her Style

NEWS: Zayn Malik Opens Up About Anxiety and Not Being 'Very Outgoing': 'It's Been a Year Since I've Shown My Face'

Related Gallery