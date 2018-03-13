Zayn Malik Unfollows Gigi Hadid and Her Mom Yolanda on Instagram Following Split

Hours after announcing their break-up, Zayn Malik has unfollowed Gigi Hadid on Instagram, as well as her mom, Yolanda.

The high-profile young pair confirmed they were going their separate ways after more than two years together in a statement released by Malik on Tuesday.

"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship, and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend," Malik wrote in a note posted on Twitter. "She has such an incredible soul."

"I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time," he continued. "We wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all."

Hadid then posted her own confirmation of the sad news.

“I'm forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons that Z and I shared," she wrote. “I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be, will always be."

While Malik may have tapped the Unfollow button, the 22-year-old model and her mom are still following him on social media.

Fans were quick to express their disappointment at news of the split, however, some remain more concerned with the fate of Malik’s body art. The former One Direction singer has eyes tattooed on his chest, which are believed to be Hadid’s eyes.

The singer previously had his ex-fiancée, Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards, inked onto his arm, although he appeared to have that covered up.



“Zayn and Gigi broke up, so now he has Perrie’s face on his arm and Gigi’s eyes on his chest,” commented one Twitter user. “Hey Zayn babe I feel like if you like a girl maybe don’t tattoo their face on your body like every time? It makes things a little difficult when you break up.”

Zayn and Gigi broke up so now he has Perrie’s face on his arm and Gigi’s eyes on his chest hey Zayn babe I feel like if you like a girl maybe don’t tattoo their face on your body like every time? It makes things a little difficult when you break up — Lil Rent Check (@jules_ffvv) March 13, 2018

