Zoe Kravitz Dishes on 'Big Little Lies' and Working With Meryl 'F**king' Streep! (Exclusive)

Zoe Kravitz can't even deal with the fact that she'll be working alongside Meryl Streep in the upcoming season of Big Little Lies.

"I'm still having a really hard time casually saying Meryl in the first, like, just her first name," Kravitz told ET on Thursday night at the premiere of her new film, the noir thriller Gemini. "I had lunch with the cast and Meryl, and I still can't do it. Meryl Streep, you guys. Meryl f**king Streep!"

The bonkers season one finale left many viewers breathless, particularly with one specific act by Kravitz's character, Bonnie. Kravitz said to expect season two of the HBO series, which begins filming next week, to be just as unpredictable.

"I think it's going to be just as good and exciting...and deep and f**ked up as the first one," she shared.

It's a good time to be Zoe Kravitz.

In addition to her role on Big Little Lies and as the Hollywood starlet victim in Gemini, she is also finally getting her moment in the spotlight as a member of the Harry Potter universe, portraying Leta Lestrange in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. While she had a blink-or-you'll-miss-it appearance in the first Fantastic Beasts film, she'll be playing a far bigger role in the sequel.

Kravitz described her approach to the role as an ancestor of the insane Bellatrix Lestrange from the original Harry Potter series as "layered and interesting."

"She's not just a bad girl, she's just had a really complicated past and been misunderstood," she said. "I think the Lestranges as a family are just misunderstood people, so it was a really wonderful thing to get to delve into that. And it's going to be incredible. The story and the magic is just extraordinary."

Gemini, which was first shown at last year's South by Southwest Film and received widespread acclaim, hits theaters on March 30.

For more on Streep's role on Big Little Lies, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Reese Witherspoon Reveals 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 is About to Start Filming

Laura Dern Fangirls Over 'My Icon' Meryl Streep Joining 'Big Little Lies' (Exclusive)

Jude Law to Play a Young Dumbledore in 'Fantastic Beasts' Sequel

Related Gallery