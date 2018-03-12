Zooey Deschanel, Rebel Wilson & Taye Diggs to Star in 'Beauty and the Beast' Live at Hollywood Bowl

Beauty and the Beast is coming to the Hollywood Bowl!

Zooey Deschanel, Rebel Wilson, Taye Diggs and more famous faces will hit the stage of the iconic Los Angeles music venue to perform songs from the film’s beloved soundtrack, while the movie plays on a giant screen.

Over two nights in May, the stars will be joined by a live orchestra and choir for the performance, which will feature tracks like “Evermore” and “Be Our Guest.”

Deschanel will perform as Belle, Diggs as Gaston, Wilson as LeFou and Kelsey Grammer will take on the role of Lumiere. Jane Krakowski will perform the GRAMMY-winning title track as Mrs. Potts.

"Performing Beauty and the Beast, one of my favorite movies growing up, in a special concert at the legendary Hollywood Bowl, is a dream come true," Deschanel said in a statement, according to Billboard. "I am looking forward to what I'm sure will be a magical event."

"I love this film, I love Alan Menken and I loved Jerry Orbach -- the title song, as sung by Angela Lansbury, makes me cry to this day," Grammer added. "Walking in the footsteps of such a brilliant cast is an honor; and as for singing the music of the incomparable Alan Menken -- it goes without saying."

Live imagery will be projected onto the Bowl's facade and audience members will be able to participate in a dress-up contest.

Richard Kraft, who previously helmed live productions of The Little Mermaid and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, will direct the show.

Tickets go on sale on March 16 and the shows take place on May 25 and 26.

