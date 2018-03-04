2018 Oscars: See the Red Carpet Arrivals!

The stars have arrived at the 90th Annual Academy Awards!

From gorgeous gowns to stylish suits, Hollywood A-listers dressed to impress for the 2018 Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Girls star Allison Williams went full-on glam, sporting a stunning beige number with Harry Winston diamonds, while ET's Nancy O'Dell wowed in a gorgeous cobalt blue number with a thigh-high slit and strappy heels.

Sofia Carson looked equally fab in a flowy, bright red dress that most certainly turned heads. Her chic updo was the perfect finishing touch!

Click through the gallery below to see all the red carpet arrivals, including looks from Adam Rippon, Zoey Deutch and more!

Related Gallery