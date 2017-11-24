Aaron Carter Looks Healthy and Happy While Giving Back on Thanksgiving -- See the Pics!
Aaron Carter is giving back.
The 29-year-old singer looked happy and healthy as he spent Thanksgiving volunteering at Project Angel Food, a nonprofit organization that cooks and delivers meals to those affected by life-threatening illnesses.
“Today, I’m thankful to be able to give back to @ProjectAngelFood. #MonthOfGiving #FoodIsLove#FoodIsMedicine,” Carter captioned a series of pics of himself prepping meals on Instagram. “Happy Thanksgiving to all my fans! You can donate by texting Angel17 to 243725.”
Carter entered a health and wellness facility in September, where he stayed for two weeks before checking out due to "several legal and personal matters," his rep told ET at the time. The singer then returned to the center in mid-October -- and has since celebrated his 45-pound weight gain.
On Oct. 25, Carter tweeted that he was "feeling stronger" while still in treatment, and showed off side-by-side pics of his progress on Instagram on Nov. 10.
See more on Carter in the video below.
