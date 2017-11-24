Aaron Carter Looks Healthy and Happy While Giving Back on Thanksgiving -- See the Pics!

Aaron Carter is giving back.

The 29-year-old singer looked happy and healthy as he spent Thanksgiving volunteering at Project Angel Food, a nonprofit organization that cooks and delivers meals to those affected by life-threatening illnesses.

“Today, I’m thankful to be able to give back to @ProjectAngelFood. #MonthOfGiving #FoodIsLove#FoodIsMedicine,” Carter captioned a series of pics of himself prepping meals on Instagram. “Happy Thanksgiving to all my fans! You can donate by texting Angel17 to 243725.”