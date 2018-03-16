Adam Rippon Talks Meeting Sally Field's Son, Reveals What He's Looking for in a Relationship (Exclusive)

Adam Rippon and Sally Field are basically BFFs now!

The Olympic figure skater stopped by ET's Los Angeles studio on Thursday, where he gave us an update on what it was like meeting Field's youngest son, 30-year-old Sam Greisman, at the Human Rights Campaign gala after the actress hilariously tried to set them up via Twitter in February.

"It was nice to meet him," Rippon, who was one of the first openly gay U.S. male athletes to qualify for the Winter Olympics, told ET's Denny Directo during a special live edition of The Daily Denny. "While I was at the dinner, someone came up to me and they're like, 'Sally Field's son is here,' and I was like, 'I have to meet him.'"

"So, they introduced me, and I go over to him, and he's sitting in the chair and he's like, 'I'm so sorry,'" Rippon continued. "And I was like, 'Don't be sorry at all!' Yeah, he was embarrassed."

The 28-year-old athlete said that Greisman was "super nice," and they already have plans to hang out again soon, this time, with Field! Rippon is gearing up for the highly anticipated Stars on Ice tour, which kicks off April 6, and told ET that he invited the two to his show at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on May 12.

"I was like, 'I'm inviting you and your mom and any of your friends that want to come,'" Rippon, who also joked that he's inviting ET to Field's house, shared. "So, they have tickets. They are going to come hang out."

Fans have been "shipping" Rippon and Greisman as a couple ever since Field revealed her son's crush during the PyeongChang Olympics, but according to the Scranton, Pennsylvania, native, the two are just friends. "I think there were some friendship feels," Rippon replied, when we jokingly asked if Field was going to be his future mother-in-law.

Rippon revealed that he's not currently dating anyone at the moment, but is "open to suggestions."

"What I'm looking for is somebody who has a lot of passion and is funny," he gushed.

In the meantime, Rippon is simply focusing on himself and all the doors that have opened up for him since becoming "America's Sweetheart." Though the schedule would overlap with Stars on Ice, we had to ask Rippon if he is planning to compete on Dancing With the Stars' all-athlete season, premiering April 30 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Hear his reaction in the video below!

