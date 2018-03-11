Adam Rippon and Sally Field's Son Finally Meet After She Set Them Up: Pics

Sally Field might just be an excellent matchmaker!

Nearly a month in the making, the Forrest Gump star's youngest son, 30-year-old Sam Greisman, finally got his wish -- to meet his "Olympic crush," U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon.

The pair crossed paths at the 2018 Human Rights Campaign Dinner in Los Angeles on Saturday, where Rippon was presented with the Visibility Award for his work with the LGBTQ community.

"No matter where you have come from or where you are going to, there is someone who looks up to you, and they will find inspiration in your strength of just being yourself," he declared during his powerful acceptance speech. "Be a role model. And never forget that you can be someone's champion."

Greisman, who was in attendance and heard Rippon's speech, later shared a couple of photos from the event of the duo looking adorably cozy.

"Thanks, Mom," he wrote, referencing Field's hilarious attempt to hook the two up.

Thanks, mom. @adaripp A post shared by Sam Greisman (@samg1287) on Mar 10, 2018 at 8:43pm PST

Their chance meeting came a few weeks after the 71-year-old actress sent her son a piece of dating advice.

"Just some really helpful advice from my mom on how to deal with my Olympic crush," Greisman tweeted, alongside a screenshot of Fields' text message, which read, "Sam... he's insanely pretty. Find a way..."

Field then retweeted her son's post and tagged Rippon, who is one of the first-ever openly gay U.S. male athletes to qualify for the Winter Olympics. Rippon publicly responded a few days later during an interview with Buzzfeed.

"Sam, your mom -- I admire her," said the 28-year-old bronze medal winner. "And I'm sure one day we're going to meet! So thanks, Mom."

Rippon, who admitted to ET that his "status is single," did later end up reaching out to Greisman, saying that the two will "definitely be friends."

"So, I actually reached out to her son and I said, 'You know what? I really admired that your mom just went there,'" he told ET. "And so, we chatted and talked and I said, 'Hopefully, one day we'll run into each other,' 'cause we both live here in L.A. -- so maybe one day we'll meet, but we'll definitely be friends."

For more on the beloved Olympic star, watch the video below.

