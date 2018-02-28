Ali Fedotowsky Reveals Baby No. 2 Will Be a Boy

It'll be a boy for Ali Fedotowsky-Manno!

The pregnant former Bachelorette took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the gender of her soon-to-be second child with an adorable photo of her family. Fedotosky-Manno poses in a pair of blue pajamas in the pic, as her husband, Kevin Manno, holds their 1-year-old daughter, Molly. Giant blue balloons spelling "baby" sit behind the sweet family, who even brought their dog, Owen, in for the portrait.

"Oh Boy!!! 💙 Kevin, Molly, Owen and I are so excited to share that we are expecting a little boy!!!! Sharing our entire story as well as a video from the moment we found out on my blog today!!! www.AliLuvs.com 💙💙💙 📷: @ashleyburnsphotography," Fedotowsky-Manno captioned the snap.

Alongside a video of her and Manno finding out their gender results, Fedotowsky-Manno wrote on her blog that she was sad to learn what they were having, because "either way, Molly would never know what it’s like to have a sister or never know what it’s like to have a brother." "Unless there is an 'uh-oh' down the road, we are only having two [kids]," she explained.

ET spoke with Fedotowsky-Manno and her husband last month, when they said that they already knew the gender of their second child, who is due on May 30.

"But our doctors already are saying, 'We think it's going to be a little bit earlier than that,'" Fedotowsky-Manno said, adding that they are having had a hard time picking out names for baby No. 2.

"Molly was so easy with her name because [she's named] after my grandmother. I'm super close with my grandmother... It was personal. That's how her name was. It was like a no-brainer," she shared. "And this time, we're just having a really hard time. It might be one of those situations where we have the baby and we're like tweeting, 'What do we name this baby? Help us!'"

"I hope not!" Manno interjected.

"I've been thinking about that, because then you get people's opinions. We'll do it before [I give birth], once we announce the gender," Fedotowsky-Manno insisted. "We'll do that."

