Amanda Seyfried Confirms Meryl Streep Is ‘Very Much a Part’ of ‘Mamma Mia 2’ (Exclusive)

Amanda Seyfried stepped out on Tuesday night for the premiere of her upcoming film Gringo, and ET’s Carly Steel couldn’t help but ask her some of our burning Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again questions.

For the event, the 32-year-old actress wore a stunning black bodysuit with a sheer lace dress from H&M over top. She also opened up about fans’ reactions to the trailer for the ABBA sequel, which left many speculating that Meryl Streep’s character of Donna had passed away.

“You do see her. She’s, Meryl is very much a part of this movie,” Seyfried, who plays Sophie, told ET, not, however, denying that Donna had died. “No, there are absolutely no flashbacks. No, because all the ‘flashbacks’ are of Lily [James] playing Donna. So it’s a prequel and a sequel, and so you see Meryl is very much a part of it.”

The cast has also welcomed diva Cher to the mix, as Sophie’s grandmother, Ruby Sheridan. So what was it like to have two legendary queens on the same set?

“I’m pretty sure they were staying at the same place when Cher and Meryl were in town to shoot,” Seyfried dished. “I just pictured sweatpants and movies. I don’t know what really happened. I guess they went to the bar, but I just thought it was so cute that they were staying in the same place.”

Returning to the cast was very special for Seyfried, who has had lots of big life changes in the last 10 years including her marriage to Thomas Sadoski and welcoming her first child last March.

“It was like such a weird mind trip 10 years on. Like, I’m an adult now, real bonafide adult with a baby, and these people related to me in such a different way,” she said of her co-stars. “And we all got along so well. It was so much like family and now they’ve seen me kind of grow up.”

Calling motherhood “the best thing ever,” Seyfried added, “God, everything is so much more vibrant. Life is so much more vibrant.”

She’s also thrilled to have her actor hubby Sadoski by her side. The two walked the carpet together, and the Newsroom star couldn’t keep his eyes off Seyfried.

“That’s why I married him. He sees me,” Seyfried gushed. “I mean, he’ll do anything for me and it’s also great to have that in a parent too. He’s the same way with our daughter. It’s so romantic. It’s real though.”

Seyfried is currently excited for her action comedy Gringo to hit theaters this week. She opened up about co-star Charlize Theron also serving as a producer on the project.

“Listen, she’s a boss in everything she does. It’s completely natural to her and she’s also someone you want to hang out with,” she said of the Oscar winner. “That’s why I get along with her so well ‘cause she says what she feels, which is.. I have no filter and I so respect that. And yeah, she’s f**king hilarious, her character is, I think, it’s the funniest she’s ever been.”

Gringo is in theaters March 9.

