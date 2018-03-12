Andy Cohen Addresses ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Cast’s ‘Cruise From Hell’ (Exclusive)

Sorry, Bravo fans! Andy Cohen says The Real Housewives of New York City’s alleged “cruise from hell” has been “grossly misrepresented.”

“Much of what has been reported of the boat trip is completely wrong,” he tells ET, on the set of another one of his shows, Love Connection. “They did have a squirrelly boat trip, but there was no fire. The boat didn't sink. I mean, it's been grossly misrepresented.”

Last month, reports surfaced all over the internet that Bethenny Frankel and co. were subjected to a boat ride gone horribly wrong while on their all-cast trip to Colombia. Alleged details include an engine on fire, a missing anchor and even water flooding the vessel. Now, it’s unclear whether any of that information is true, but viewers are eagerly anticipating seeing what exactly did happen, as no footage of the trip was featured in the season 10 trailer. Even Jennifer Lawrence said she was dying to watch the inevitable episode while on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Andy isn’t the first person to shut down the seemingly exaggerated reports. Bethenny swiftly tweeted a denial after returning home from Colombia. Still, Andy promises plenty of drama to come, saying it’s “good” that fans expect this season of RHONY to be the greatest Real Housewives season of all time. He sums up the new batch of The Real Housewives of New York City episodes as “hilarious and dramatic and shocking.”

“It’s so good,” he teases. “You know, it's all the same cast. The show ended last year so well and we just thought, 'We don't want to change a thing,' and I'm glad we didn't. It's interesting to see. There's some, you know, Bethenny and Carole [Radziwill's] friendship has really changed, and Luann [de Lesseps] has an incredible story arc from beginning to end. She begins the season having just split from Tom [D’Agostino], winds up getting arrested in the middle the season, quitting alcohol and just -- it's incredible to see what happens there.”

“Every day, the New York Housewives field notes are the best to read,” he adds. “Something crazy happens every shoot.”

The Real Housewives of New York City's new season premieres Wednesday, April 4, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, and Love Connection returns to Fox this summer. For more on RHONY, check out the links and video below.

