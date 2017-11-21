Anna Faris and Boyfriend Michael Barrett Kiss During Romantic Italian Vacation: Pic

The 40-year-old actress reportedly struck up a romance with Barrett, the cinematographer on her latest film, Overboard, two months after announcing her split from Chris Pratt. Faris and Pratt had been married for eight years, and share a 5-year-old son, Jack.

Faris and Barrett were spotted for one of the first times in public at a carnival with Jack in September, where an eyewitness told ET that the pair's outing seemed "pretty casual."

"It wasn't guarded, it was friendly and a bit flirty," the eyewitness added. "She was definitely happy. She seemed carefree and very relaxed. It seemed flirty, for sure, but there wasn't any PDA or obvious signs that they were a couple."

