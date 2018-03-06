Arie Luyendyk Jr. Becomes First Bachelor to Propose Twice in One Season

Tuesday's The Bachelor: After the Final Rose set a new record, but it's not exactly a good one.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. became the first Bachelor to propose twice in one season, after popping the question to Lauren Burnham on the live aftershow.

The 36-year-old race car driver's first proposal aired just one night before on Monday's finale, when he got down on one knee and proposed to Becca Kufrin. Just minutes later, fans watched the pair's cringe-worthy, unedited breakup as he explained to Kufrin that he made a mistake and wanted to pursue a relationship with Burnham instead.

Of course, Luyendyk leaving his winner for his runner-up is not a Bachelor novelty. Jason Mesnick did the same thing nearly 10 years ago in 2009, during season 13 of The Bachelor. The Seattle native proposed to Melissa Rycroft on his season finale, only to break up with her on After the Final Rose, where he then asked Molly Malaney if she would take him back.

Mesnick's shocking finale made national headlines, with many calling him the show's biggest villain ever. But all worked out for the Bachelor, who later proposed to Malaney in New Zealand. They married in a televised wedding in 2010 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Riley, in 2013.

The couple returned to give advice to Luyendyk on After the Final Rose, shortly after he revealed he "regretted" proposing to Kufrin and minutes before he proposed to Burnham.

"No love story is perfect, and I think for us, you know, I took that risk because it was worth it," Luyendyk said. "I'm happy. We're crazy about each other.

