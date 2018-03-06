'The Bachelor: After the Final Rose': Arie Luyendyk Jr. Tells Becca Kufrin He Regrets Proposing to Her

Becca Kufrin had something to say -- and she finally got to say it on Tuesday night's The Bachelor: After the Final Rose.

Viewers watched in horror on Monday's finale as Arie Luyendyk Jr. ended his engagement with the 27-year-old publicist just weeks after proposing, explaining that he had second thoughts about their relationship and wanted to pursue one with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. The whole thing played out in an hour of unedited, uncut television, which Kufrin admitted was "brutal" to watch.

As Kufrin explained to host Chris Harrison on Monday, she hadn't "heard anything" from Luyendyk since being blindsided by their on-camera split, which was filmed in mid-January. "I have a ton of questions," she confessed. "But at this point, it's like, anything I ask him, will I get a true answer?" she added.

Luyendyk couldn't escape Tuesday's ATFR, however, and his and Kufrin's cold face off.

As Kufrin revealed on the episode, she Luyendyk didn't tell her that he had communicated with Burnham until a week after he reached out. "Why did you hide that from me for so long?" she asked.

"I didn't want to be rash," he explained. "I knew there was all these feelings and I wanted to be certain in my decision before I came to you. That wasn't easy for me."

"I think from the time we got back from Peru, there was this emptiness that I felt and I feel like I expressed that to you.... I think that for the people who haven't gone through this, it's like you go through this intense breakup and you go through a proposal and there's nothing normal about that," he continued. "I had that conversation with her, and that's when I really had to sort my feelings out."

That's when Kufrin zoned in, accusing Luyendyk of lacking respect for her as his fiancee.

"I do regret proposing that day, because I wasn't fully ready," Luyendyk admitted. "I think the pressure of this, the pressure of being the Bachelor, knowing there is a timeline, and having to make that decision on that day. That is totally on me. I have no excuse for that."

"[Getting engaged] is something that people dream of, and you robbed me of that. I'll never have that first engagement, first proposal again. I just wish you would have thought through that more on that day," Kufrin expressed, before saying that she does accept Luyendyk's apology.

"I forgive you. The entire situation, it's hard, but you learn from everything, and it just adds to my story," she said. "I hope Lauren is your one, and you have found that happiness with her. I just want you to be honest with her. Hold her heart high, have the most respect for her. Be committed to her."

Bachelor Nation definitely has Kufrin's back, Ben Higgins included. During an interview with ET on Monday, the former Bachelor slammed the way Luyendyk handled his finale, explaining that he shouldn't have proposed in the first place.

"My one issue with Arie after watching the finale [is] why would you take that step [and propose] if you're so torn?" Higgins asked.

"Don't feel like you have to get engaged. Don't put that pressure on yourself, because it's going to ruin the whole experience," he continued. "I don't know why, if you're torn, you would get down on one knee and make a commitment like that."

