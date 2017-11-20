Armie Hammer Calls Out Oscars for Casey Affleck's Win Despite Sexual Assault Allegations

Armie Hammer believes there's a double standard at play when it comes to how Hollywood deals with its alleged abusers.

The Call Me by Your Name star covers the latest issue of The Hollywood Reporter, where he candidly opens up about what he sees as a disparity in how the Academy treated Nate Parker, whose Oscar campaign for 2016's Birth of a Nation went south when a past rape case surfaced, and Casey Affleck, who was awarded Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea at the 2017 Academy Awards, despite several allegations of sexual assault in his past.

“Nate had the stuff in his past, which is heinous and tough to get beyond. I get that,” the 31-year-old actor concedes. “But that was when he was 18 and now he’s in director jail."

"At the same time, the guy who went and won an Academy Award has three cases of sexual assault against him," Hammer claimed, confirming that the actor he was speaking of was Affleck.